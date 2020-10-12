Police say woman passenger dies in central El Paso crash; unknown driver fled scene

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Police on Monday said 31–year-old April Pedroza died of injuries she suffered in a single-vehicle crash in central El Paso on Sunday.

Investigators said she was a passenger in an SUV being driven by an unknown man who fled on foot from the wreckage after crashing into a rock wall in the the 800 block of E. Cliff Drive, which is near El Paso High School.

Charges are pending against the driver, police said, although it was unclear if they had located or identified him.



Pedroza's death was the 58th traffic fatality of 2020, according to police data, compared to 50 at this same time last year.