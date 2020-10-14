Crash shuts down I-10 west at Executive, causes gridlock
EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic collision along Interstate 10 westbound at Executive Center Boulevard has shut down the highway.
Police said the Wednesday afternoon crash, which occurred around 1:10 p.m., wasn't expected to be cleared for about two hours.
As of 1:30 p.m., the traffic backup was to Schuster.
With all lanes closed, police advised motorists to seek an alternate route through west El Paso.
No further details were immediately available.
For the very latest traffic conditions, please visit kvia.com/traffic.
I-10 West @ Executive, Collision, All Lanes Closed, Backup To Schuster, Clearing Time 2 Hours, ALT RTE.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) October 14, 2020
Another reason to love the new expressway. I’ve been using to go to work since it opened a year ago, and have yet to see an accident on it while using it.
Same here. It used 5o take me 30 minutes to get to home depot. Naw it takes 10