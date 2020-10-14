Crash shuts down I-10 west at Executive, causes gridlock

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic collision along Interstate 10 westbound at Executive Center Boulevard has shut down the highway.

Police said the Wednesday afternoon crash, which occurred around 1:10 p.m., wasn't expected to be cleared for about two hours.

As of 1:30 p.m., the traffic backup was to Schuster.

With all lanes closed, police advised motorists to seek an alternate route through west El Paso.

No further details were immediately available.

