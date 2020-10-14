Skip to Content
today at 2:03 pm
Published 1:37 pm

Crash shuts down I-10 west at Executive, causes gridlock

I-10 west backup
KVIA
Gridlock along I-10 west due to a crash near Executive Center.

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic collision along Interstate 10 westbound at Executive Center Boulevard has shut down the highway.

Police said the Wednesday afternoon crash, which occurred around 1:10 p.m., wasn't expected to be cleared for about two hours.

As of 1:30 p.m., the traffic backup was to Schuster.

With all lanes closed, police advised motorists to seek an alternate route through west El Paso.

No further details were immediately available.

  1. Another reason to love the new expressway. I’ve been using to go to work since it opened a year ago, and have yet to see an accident on it while using it.

