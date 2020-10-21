El Paso woman among 3 dead, including 9-month-old infant, as multiple vehicles collide near Odessa

Traffic

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas -- Three people, including an El Paso woman, were killed in a four-vehicle crash in the Odessa area on Wednesday.

State troopers identified the El Paso fatality as 30-year-old Glenn Juarez. The two others killed were from Odessa: 25-year-old Marlene Olivas and her 9-month old daughter, Magdaly.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on FM 181 about four miles north of Goldsmith at 7:15 a.m.

Investigators said a southbound SUV being driven by Olivas crossed over the center line and sideswiped two northbound vehicles before crashing head-on into a pickup truck being driven by Juarez.