Woman dead, 3 children hurt in Thanksgiving rollover crash along I-10 in Hudspeth County

Traffic

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas -- A woman was killed and three children hospitalized after a one-car rollover crash along Interstate 10 in Hudspeth County on Thanksgiving day, state troopers said.

The deadly rollover happened just before 11 a.m. along westbound I-10 about six miles west of Sierra Blanca.

A Texas Dept. of Public Safety crash report says the car containing the four left the highway, went into the median and overturned; investigators hadn't yet determined what caused the car to drift off the road.

The woman driving the car was ejected from it during the rollover and died; troopers said she was not wearing her seatbelt. The deceased was from the state of Nevada, but police were withholding her name until family could be notified.

The three children in vehicle - ages 11, 5, and 3 - were taken to El Paso's University Medical Center with what authorities described as "incapacitating Injuries."

Police said the children also weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.