1st new connection opens in I-10 Connect project in central El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas – The first connection in the I-10 Connect project is now open.

The new direct connector ramp linking eastbound Loop 375 to eastbound Interstate 10 in central El Paso opened to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

With the opening, a motorist who works in west El Paso can now use eastbound Loop 375 (the Border West Expressway) to bypass downtown and then transfer over to I-10.

The I-10 Connect Project will include 16 new bridges or bridge segments that will provide improved connectivity from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 375.

