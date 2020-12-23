1st new connection opens in I-10 Connect project in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – The first connection in the I-10 Connect project is now open.
The new direct connector ramp linking eastbound Loop 375 to eastbound Interstate 10 in central El Paso opened to traffic Tuesday afternoon.
With the opening, a motorist who works in west El Paso can now use eastbound Loop 375 (the Border West Expressway) to bypass downtown and then transfer over to I-10.
The I-10 Connect Project will include 16 new bridges or bridge segments that will provide improved connectivity from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 375.
