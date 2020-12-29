Woman seriously hurt after being trapped beneath crashing cars in downtown El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 70s was seriously injured after being trapped beneath a pair of crashing cars in downtown El Paso on Tuesday, authorities said.

It happened near the intersection of East Overland Avenue and South Kansas Street. Police investigators were summoned to the scene about 12: 15 p.m.

It was a two-vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian, said Enrique Aguilar, a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department.

He said a woman in her 70s was pinned under one of the vehicles. She was freed and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No further details were immediately available.