Motorcyclist seriously hurt in east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon during a crash in east El Paso, police said.

It happened near the intersection of Hawkins and Basil, where traffic investigators were summoned around 2 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but there were no further details immediately provided about the crash.

An ABC-7 crew observed the crashed sports bike near bushes in the median of the road.

Police could also be seen talking with drivers of a truck and a car in a nearby church parking lot, but it was unclear whether they were involved in the crash or just witnesses.