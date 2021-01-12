Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-25 in Las Cruces area

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A deadly crash along Interstate 25 near Las Cruces shut down a portion of the highway late Tuesday afternoon, snarling traffic headed into the evening.

New Mexico State Police told ABC-7 it was a single-car crash resulting in a fatality that occurred about 3:30 p.m.

That crash happened on the southbound interstate at mile-marker 7 and traffic was being diverted off at the Dona Ana exit.

Current Borderland traffic conditions are always available at kvia.com/traffic.