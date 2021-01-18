Motorist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after 4-car wreck on U.S. 54

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person was seriously injured in a multi-car traffic crash on U.S. 54 south at Diana on Monday afternoon.

It was unclear what triggered the crash that involved up to four vehciles.

Police and fire officials reported that a motorist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from that wreck.

Traffic restrictions were in effect causing a backup along U.S. 54 as police investigated the collision.