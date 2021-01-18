Skip to Content
today at 3:39 pm
Motorist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after 4-car wreck on U.S. 54

Police divert traffic off of U.S. 54 following a multi-car crash.

EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person was seriously injured in a multi-car traffic crash on U.S. 54 south at Diana on Monday afternoon.

It was unclear what triggered the crash that involved up to four vehciles.

Police and fire officials reported that a motorist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from that wreck.

Traffic restrictions were in effect causing a backup along U.S. 54 as police investigated the collision.

