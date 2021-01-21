Slick road conditions lead to traffic crashes, backups on I-10 in El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Rain-slicked road conditions led to multiple vehicle crashes along Interstate 10 through El Paso on Thursday afternoon, leading to significant traffic backups for motorists.

Among the incidents were at least three separate crashes on I-10 between Executive and Redd on the city's westside.

One of those crashes involved at least three cars on I-10 east just before Sunland Park.

Another crash on I-10 east between Redd and Mesa had the on-ramp at Redd Road closed until authorities were able to clear the scene.

The third crash was on I-10 west near the iFly indoor skydiving facility involved a car and a semi-truck.

Yet one more afternoon crash causing headaches for motorists was on I-10 west at Paisano, where the traffic backup was to Airway.

