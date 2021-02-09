Sinkhole in far east El Paso County causes road closure

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A sinkhole emerged Tuesday that forced the closure of a stretch of Camino De La Rosa Road in far east El Paso County for repairs, the Sheriff's Office said.

Lower Valley Water District crews were working on those repairs in the 200 block of Camino De La Rosa.

Sheriff's officials said Camino de La Rosa Road was closed to traffic from Sacred Well Drive to Alameda Avenue.

Deputies were diverting motorists eastbound to Alameda Avenue.

No estimated time was given for those repairs to be completed and the road reopened.