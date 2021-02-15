After over 200 crashes in 24 hours, Borderland roads remain icy

Traffic

El PASO, Texas -- Numerous roads throughout the Borderland remained icy Monday, 24 hours after a snowy and bitter cold winter storm invaded the region and triggered hundreds of traffic crashes. (You can watch video from one of those pileups in the video player above.)

While winter weather and wind chill advisories throughout the area had all expired by noon Monday, temperatures still hovered below freezing to continue making driving difficult for some.

Conditions along Transmountain Road through El Paso remained poor on Monday and authorities said it would stay closed until further notice - likely at least another day.

The El Paso Police Department said it handled more than 200 weather-related crashes on the city's roadways between Sunday and Monday mornings.

EPPD said in a midday tweet Monday: "The roads are icy. Slow down, avoid driving if possible & be safe out there!"

There were numerous pileups of vehicles that forced closures along Interstate 10 throughout El Paso and Hudspeth counties on Sunday, but authorities said fortunately none of those crashes had turned deadly.

Highway travel east of El Paso on Monday was still strongly advised against by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Sgt. Marc Couch said while road conditions were better than Sunday, the improvements weren't enough to reduce the crash risk on Monday.

The lone traffic fatality in the region came during the height of Sunday's storm along I-10 westbound in southern New Mexico between Deming and Lordsburg.

New Mexico State Police said a California passenger died when the semi-tractor-trailer-truck he was riding in rolled over along the interstate during poor weather conditions.

For current weather conditions, live Doppler radar, the latest forecast and details of any watches or warnings, visit kvia.com/weather. The latest traffic conditions can be viewed anytime at kvia.com/traffic.