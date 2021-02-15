1 hurt as pickup truck crashes into wall in Upper Valley; police seek 2nd vehicle in apparent hit & run

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person was injured Monday night when a pickup truck crashed into a wall in a residential neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley in what was an apparent hit-and-run case.

Red police crime scene tape was erected to shut off the 5200 block of White Oak Drive at Post Oak, where the crash happened about 9 p.m.

Police were said to be searching for a second vehicle that was involved in triggering the crash, but fled the scene.

A fire dispatcher said one crash victim was taken to the hospital from the scene, but it was unclear whether other injuries may have occurred.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene also observed officers searching the wrecked pickup for possible evidence.

No further details were immediately available from authorities late Monday night.