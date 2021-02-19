Skip to Content
Motorist hurt in rollover crash on I-10 at A&M Circle

Scene of a rollover crash along I-10 at A&M Circle.
TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was injured Friday afternoon in a rollover crash along Interstate 10 at the A&M Circle.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. near where I-10 and Loop 375 connect in east El Paso.

Fire officials said the injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

No details on what caused that rollover were immediately available.

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area as they continued to investigate into the late afternoon hours.

