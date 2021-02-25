1 hurt in officer-involved traffic crash in far east El Paso near police station

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A stretch of a busy far east El Paso street was shut down Thursday evening after a traffic crash involving a police officer.

That crash happened about 5 p.m. on Zaragoza Road between Escobar Drive and Patrol Avenue, which is near an El Paso police regional command center.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but it was unknown whether that individual was the officer or someone else.

Zaragoza Road was closed to traffic in the crash area.

No further details were immediately available.