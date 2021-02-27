Elderly woman struck by car, injured in downtown El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- An elderly woman was struck by a car and injured Saturday morning near a downtown El Paso intersection.

It happened in the area of Mesa and Paisano, near a Walgreens pharmacy and a McDonald's restaurant.

Police said the 72-year-old woman who was hit was taken to a hospital with a broken ankle.

Officers blocked off the area to investigate what led up to the pedestrian being struck.

No further details were immediately provided by authorities.