Elderly woman struck by car, injured in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- An elderly woman was struck by a car and injured Saturday morning near a downtown El Paso intersection.
It happened in the area of Mesa and Paisano, near a Walgreens pharmacy and a McDonald's restaurant.
Police said the 72-year-old woman who was hit was taken to a hospital with a broken ankle.
Officers blocked off the area to investigate what led up to the pedestrian being struck.
No further details were immediately provided by authorities.
Comments
1 Comment
I pray that the victim recovers. I also hope this wasn’t a hit and run.