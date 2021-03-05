Hit & run driver sought, left critically hurt man lying along east El Paso road for hours

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas – Police on Friday put out a public call for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who struck and critically wounded a man earlier in the week in east El Paso.

Investigators said the victim was crossing the street in the 1400 block of Zaragoza late Tuesday night when a car struck him; the driver fled, leaving the man lying critically wounded for hours in a pile of vegetation between the street and sidewalk.

Authorities said a work crew spotted the injured man early the next morning, about four and a half hours after he was struck.

Detectives indicated the only description they have of the vehicle is a four-door car that appears to be dark-colored.

Anyone who may know the identity of the hit-and-run driver is asked by police to contact Crime Stoppers at 566-8477(TIPS) or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.