Elderly woman struck by car, killed in Lower Valley; police search for PT Cruiser

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- An elderly woman was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while crossing at an intersection in El Paso's Lower Valley.

It happened at Troy Avenue and Alameda Avenue, where police summoned traffic investigators to the deadly scene just after 8 p.m.

Police said the woman died at the scene after being hit, and believe a PT Cruiser was possibly involved.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the pedestrian fatality to call police at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 to leave anonymous tips.