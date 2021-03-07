Elderly woman struck by car, killed in Lower Valley; police search for PT Cruiser
EL PASO, Texas -- An elderly woman was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while crossing at an intersection in El Paso's Lower Valley.
It happened at Troy Avenue and Alameda Avenue, where police summoned traffic investigators to the deadly scene just after 8 p.m.
Police said the woman died at the scene after being hit, and believe a PT Cruiser was possibly involved.
Authorities asked anyone with information about the pedestrian fatality to call police at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 to leave anonymous tips.
Comments
6 Comments
Sad.
Lol. I think they said a shopping a shopping cart was involved. We all know what that means. An abandoned white VET. A white family that abandoned their loved one but HAIL THE AMERICAN FLAG!!!!! Lol. Yes!!!!!! Go trump!!! Mfers have a 110k flag pole but Vets in street corners. Lol.
Donate $1 LOL LOL LOl LOL
Better to fly that flag high in the air than save a VET in dispair!!!! The Madmike/Jeff Allen/K1DPR/uvacowboy way!!!!!!!! Fk them! Right?
Is a flag and a pole worth more than a street corner Veteran? It sure looks like it. Lol.
We need 110k for the pole? Lol. How about a $1 burrito to feed the Vets?