Victim critically injured in traffic crash along I-10 east at Paisano
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was critically injured late Sunday night in a traffic crash along Interstate 10 eastbound at Paisano Drive.
Investigators were summoned to the crash scene shortly before 11 p.m.
Police said a crash victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities did not immediately provide any further details as to the vehicles involved or what led up to the crash.
