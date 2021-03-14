Victim critically injured in traffic crash along I-10 east at Paisano

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was critically injured late Sunday night in a traffic crash along Interstate 10 eastbound at Paisano Drive.

Investigators were summoned to the crash scene shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said a crash victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not immediately provide any further details as to the vehicles involved or what led up to the crash.

