Car crashes into Lower Valley house, driver seriously hurt

An El Paso police car and tape are seen at a nighttime crime scene in this file photo.
EL PASO, Texas -- A car crashed into a house in El Paso's Lower Valley on Wednesday night, seriously injuring one person.

Police summoned investigators to the crash scene in the 7400 block of Alpha Avenue around 9 p.m.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries; no other injuries were reported.

Police were trying to determine what caused the car to crash into the home; it wasn't immediately clear if anyone was inside the house at the time of the incident.

