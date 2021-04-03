Semi-truck loses load on I-10 east at Executive, snarling traffic
EL PASO, Texas -- An 18-wheeler lost part of its load near Interstate 10 and Executive late Saturday afternoon, according to El Paso police dispatchers.
Police said the load spread out throughout the eastbound lanes causing traffic to be backed up.
Police were forcing traffic off of I-10 east before the Executive exit and asked drivers to take an alternate route.
What is it with executive center drive and I-10? Seems every week there is an accident there involving big rigs and autos. Unbelievable how many accidents of the same type go on there. Ask stevie wonder at Resler. He/She might know.