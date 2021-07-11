Major pileup with injuries shuts down I-10 near Lordsburg

Traffic

LORDSBURG, New Mexico -- A major vehicle pileup amid storms throughout the region shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 near Lordsburg on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

Wrecked semi-trucks and cars blocked the westbound lanes of the interstate just east of Lordsburg and there was word of a nurse tending to injured at the scene. However, the number of vehicles involved in the pileup and the extent of injuries weren't immediately clear.

The weather service said a dust storm warning was issued for Hidalgo County at the time of the crash due to 60 mile an hour wind gusts that produced blowing dust with significantly reduced visibility for travelers.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.