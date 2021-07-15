US 54 motorcycle crash combines with Juarez traffic to create big backup

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash along U.S. Route 54 and Montana Avenue Thursday evening that was contributing to a significant traffic backup with vehicles headed to Juarez.

It happened about 5:10 p.m. along southbound US 54 at the Montana exit. First-responders said one crash victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the accident may have added to a rush-hour backup of traffic headed across the U.S. Mexico border to Juarez.

Current traffic conditions can be found at kvia.com/traffic.