Semi-truck crash knocks out power line near Chaparral causing outage for hundreds

Scene near Chaparral where an 18-wheeler hits power line.
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- An 18-wheeler crash knocked out an electrical line near Chaparral late Friday night, triggering a power outage impacting several hundred.

The crash happened on State Line Road and Calle De Norte involving a semi-truck that was reportedly carrying cows.

There was no immediate word on a cause for the crash or any injuries to people or animals.

El Paso Electric's outage map reflected an outage in the area impacting 373 customers; it indicated crews were working to restore electrical service and hoped to do so by 2 a.m.

