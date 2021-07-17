Fort Hancock woman killed, Tornillo man hurt in I-10 frontage road crash

Traffic

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas -- A Hudspeth County woman was killed and an El Paso County truck driver injured in a crash along a frontage road to Interstate 10, state troopers said.

That collision involving a semi-truck and SUV happened Friday on the frontage road to I-10 at milepost 104, whcih is three miles west of Sierra Blanca.

Authorities identified the deceased woman as Maribel Aguirre, 36, of Ft. Hancock; the injured man was Ricardo Valdez, 47, of Tornillo.

Investigators said Valdez's truck turned right at an intersection on the frontage road and failed to yield to Aguirre's SUV, which struck the semi-trailer.