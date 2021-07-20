Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash with car in east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a head-on crash involving a motorcycle and a car in east El Paso late Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. at Medwood Drive and Yarbrough Drive.

First-responders said the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with very serious injuries.

Traffic investigators remained at the scene into the evening hours trying to determine what caused the wreck.

No further details were immediately available from authorities.