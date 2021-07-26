Horizon City truck driver killed in fiery crash with another 18-wheeler on west Texas highway

Traffic

KERMIT, Texas -- A Horizon City man was one of two semi-truck drivers killed in a fiery weekend crash when their 18-wheelers collided on a west Texas highway, state troopers said Monday.

Investigators identified 68-year-old Gilberto Uresti of Horizon City and 58-year-old Jose Alonso-Montelongo of Del Rio as the deceased truckers in Saturday's crash along State Highway 302, about 17 miles east of Kermit.

Troopers said the two big-rigs collided head-on in a construction zone, then caught fire and burned; both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner.