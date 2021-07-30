2 hurt as cars crash, overturn in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — Two people were injured after a northeast El Paso car crash early Friday that resulted in two vehicles overturned.
It happened at 11400 Gateway South and McCombs.
First-responders took two collision victims to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators didn’t indicate what led up to the crash; no further details were available.
