Motorist hurt as cars collide, triggering rollover near downtown El Paso

A vehicle that rolled over after a collision near downtown.
EL PASO, Texas -- Two vehicles collided at an intersection near downtown El Paso on Friday afternoon, triggering a rollover that injured a motorist.

That crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Yandell Drive and Santa Fe Street in the city's Sunset Heights area.

Witnesses to the collision told ABC-7 that one of the cars ran a red light; police investigators didn't immediately comment on the cause of the crash.

The motorist hurt in the rollover was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to first-responders.

