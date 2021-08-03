Motorist hurt in 2-car rollover crash along I-10 west at Raynolds

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas --A motorist was hurt in a two-vehicle rollover crash that happened along an area of Interstate 10 in east El Paso late Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. along I-10 westbound shortly before the Reynolds Street exit, at mile-marker 22, and involved a pickup truck and a car that collided.

Initially firefighters thought they would have to extricate a person trapped in one of the vehicles, but they were able to get that crash victim freed and off to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash was causing a traffic backup at midday in the area.

For the latest traffic conditions anytime, visit kvia.com/traffic.