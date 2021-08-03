Skip to Content
Train collides with semi-truck in Vinton; trucker hospitalized

VINTON, Texas -- A BNSF Railway freight train struck a semi-truck in Vinton on Tuesday afternoon, damaging the cab of the big-rig and turning it on its side.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said the truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment; BNSF said the train's conductor and crew weren't hurt.

The collision took place about 3 p.m. in the 8300 block of Doniphan Drive at a road crossing equipped with crossbucks.

"The train conductor noticed the semi on the tracks moving very slowly and had not been able to stop, causing him to hit the semi," a sheriff's spokesman said.

Deputies and firefighters could be seen at the crash site throughout the afternoon examining the wreckage.

