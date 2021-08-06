15-year-old killed when he crashes Mercedes head-on into truck in Otero County

Traffic

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico – A 15-year-old boy from Carrizozo was killed when he lost control of the Mercedes he was driving and crashed head-on into a truck along U.S. 54, New Mexico State Police said.

The deadly crash happened Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. near milepost 99 north of Tularosa.

Investigators said they don't yet know what caused the teen driver to lose control and cross over the center line, although alcohol wasn't suspected; police said the 15-year-old wasn't wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

A passenger in the car, a 16-year-old boy, wasn't hurt; authorities said he did have his seat belt on. The truck driver, a 53-year-old Texas man, wasn't hurt either. Police didn't release any names.