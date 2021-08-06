Skip to Content
Published 3:04 PM

3 cars crash, 1 overturns at I-10 and Viscount

EL PASO, Texas — A rollover crash along Interstate 10 near Viscount snarled traffic Friday afternoon.

Three eastbound lanes were closed due to the 2 p.m. wreck involving three cars, with one of the vehicles overturning.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area. The latest traffic conditions are available at kvia.com/traffic.

