3 cars crash, 1 overturns at I-10 and Viscount
EL PASO, Texas — A rollover crash along Interstate 10 near Viscount snarled traffic Friday afternoon.
Three eastbound lanes were closed due to the 2 p.m. wreck involving three cars, with one of the vehicles overturning.
One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area. The latest traffic conditions are available at kvia.com/traffic.
Comments
1 Comment
In a hurry to get home and not paying attention to conditions, I would suspect