Motorist seriously hurt in Lower Valley car crash & fire

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was seriously injured Monday night in a car crash and fire in the Lower Valley.

It occurred at Trowbridge and Clark Drives.

It appeared to be a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the fire.

One victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries; it was unknown whether that person was hurt in the crash or the fire that reportedly followed.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the incident, which was under investigation by police.