Published 10:35 PM

Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured Monday night in the Lower Valley.

It happened at Alameda Avenue and Smelson Drive.

First-responders said the victim was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances of the pedestrian being hit were under investigation by police, who cordoned off the area and were examining a car that had front end damage.

No further details were immediately available.

