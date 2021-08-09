Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in Lower Valley

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured Monday night in the Lower Valley.

It happened at Alameda Avenue and Smelson Drive.

First-responders said the victim was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances of the pedestrian being hit were under investigation by police, who cordoned off the area and were examining a car that had front end damage.

No further details were immediately available.