Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 10:44 AM
Published 10:38 AM

Motorist hospitalized in Sunland Park crash of semi-truck, SUV

Scene of an SUV, semi-truck crash in Sunland Park.
Sunland Park Fire Dept.
Scene of an SUV, semi-truck crash in Sunland Park.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A motorist was hospitalized following the crash of a semi-truck and an SUV Wednesday morning at a Sunland Park intersection.

The collision happened at Pete Dominici Highway and McNutt Road, which firefighters said remained blocked by the wreckage as of late morning.

The one crash victim taken by ambulance to an area hospital was said to have non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word as to what triggered the crash.

Local News / New Mexico / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content