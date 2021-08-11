Motorist hospitalized in Sunland Park crash of semi-truck, SUV

Traffic

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A motorist was hospitalized following the crash of a semi-truck and an SUV Wednesday morning at a Sunland Park intersection.

The collision happened at Pete Dominici Highway and McNutt Road, which firefighters said remained blocked by the wreckage as of late morning.

The one crash victim taken by ambulance to an area hospital was said to have non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word as to what triggered the crash.