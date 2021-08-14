Skip to Content
Traffic
By
today at 10:10 AM
Published 10:08 AM

1 hurt as multiple semi-trucks jackknife on wet El Paso roads

truck hits underpass
KVIA
A semi-truck that jacknifed and hit an I-10 overpass along Kansas.
truck jackknife
KVIA
A jackknifed semi-truck along U.S. 54 north at Montana.

El PASO, Texas -- One truck driver was injured Saturday morning amidst at least two incidents of semi-trucks jackknifing on El Paso area roadways due to slick road conditions from heavy rains.

The crashes at U.S. 54 north at Montana and Interstate 10 at Kansas resulted in lane and road closures for a time, but traffic impact was minimal due to the typical low volume of motorists on a Saturday morning.

The driver of the truck that jackknifed in the middle of U.S. 54 was taken to a local hospital with what authorities described as relatively minor injuries. Meantime, there were no reports of injuries from the truck that jackknifed and struck an overpass at I-10 and Kansas.

The slippery road conditions throughout the Borderland are the result of what the National Weather Service said was as much as 5 inches of rain that has fallen over parts of El Paso in the last 48 hours. Police advised all drivers to slow down given the wet pavement and pools of water on city streets.

Current traffic conditions are always available at kvia.com/traffic.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content