1 hurt as multiple semi-trucks jackknife on wet El Paso roads

Traffic

El PASO, Texas -- One truck driver was injured Saturday morning amidst at least two incidents of semi-trucks jackknifing on El Paso area roadways due to slick road conditions from heavy rains.

The crashes at U.S. 54 north at Montana and Interstate 10 at Kansas resulted in lane and road closures for a time, but traffic impact was minimal due to the typical low volume of motorists on a Saturday morning.

The driver of the truck that jackknifed in the middle of U.S. 54 was taken to a local hospital with what authorities described as relatively minor injuries. Meantime, there were no reports of injuries from the truck that jackknifed and struck an overpass at I-10 and Kansas.

The slippery road conditions throughout the Borderland are the result of what the National Weather Service said was as much as 5 inches of rain that has fallen over parts of El Paso in the last 48 hours. Police advised all drivers to slow down given the wet pavement and pools of water on city streets.

