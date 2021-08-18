Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 11:24 PM

Man killed in 3-car crash on I-10 in east El Paso

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas — A man was killed Wednesday night in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in east El Paso.

Investigators were summoned to the deadly collision scene along I-10 eastbound at Hawkins just before 11 p.m.

Police said the victim was a 67-year-old man who was rushed after the crash to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No further details were available late Wednesday night. For current traffic conditions visit KVIA.com/traffic.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content