Man killed in 3-car crash on I-10 in east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas — A man was killed Wednesday night in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in east El Paso.

Investigators were summoned to the deadly collision scene along I-10 eastbound at Hawkins just before 11 p.m.

Police said the victim was a 67-year-old man who was rushed after the crash to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No further details were available late Wednesday night. For current traffic conditions visit KVIA.com/traffic.