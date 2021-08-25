Skip to Content
Crash on Loop 375 east near Iron Medics backs up traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A vehicle crash along Loop 375 east near Iron Medics Drive in El Paso on Wednesday evening was causing a traffic backup.

Police advised that the left lane was closed due to the crash, backing up traffic to Spur 601.

Officers advised motorists to expect delays until further notice.

There were no further details about the wreck immediately available and no wod of any injuries.

The latest Borderland traffic conditions are always available at kvia.com/traffic.

