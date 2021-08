Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A vehicle crash, possibly involving a rollover, snarled traffic late Wednesday afternoon along U.SD. 54 south at Pershing.

That crash, reported about 4:40 p.m., closed two lanes of the roadway.

No further details, including whether there were any injuries, were immediately available from authorities.

