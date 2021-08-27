Truck, car collide in crash that shuts down Montana at Lee Trevino

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic crash Friday morning forced the closure of all lanes of a busy east El Paso street.

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Montana Avenue westbound; the collision involved a truck and a car that overturned.

Authorities said Montana was closed between Lee Trevino and George Dieter and they estimated that traffic wouldn't return to normal until after 10 a.m.

No further details about the crash were immediately available, including whether any injuries had occurred - although first-responders indicated it was possible they would have to extricate a passenger from a vehicle.

For the latest traffic conditions anytime visit kvia.com/traffic.