Semi-truck breaks in half, closing NM 478 in southern New Mexico

Traffic

VADO, New Mexico --- New Mexico State Highway 478 was closed Tuesday afternoon between Berino and Vado after a bizarre wreck in which a semi-truck broke in half on the roadway.

According to the New Mexico State Police, it happened on NM 478 near milepost 8.

Officers said it appeared the truck was not properly loaded, causing it to break in half.

The wreckage was blocking both lanes of the highway and crews were working to remove the broken down truck from the roadway.