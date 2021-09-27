Deming teen falls asleep at wheel, dies in Culberson County crash

Traffic

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas -- A southern New Mexico teen driver died in a weekend highway crash in Culberson County, state troopers said Monday.

The deadly crash happened about 5:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 62/180 at milepost 128, about 48 miles west of Dell City.

Troopers identified the deceased as 19-year-old Dan Israel Armijo of Deming.

Investigators believe he fell asleep at the wheel, went off the roadway onto the embankment of the Guadalupe mountains and spun out.

The teenager - who wasn't wearing his seatbelt - was ejected from the car, troopers indicated. He died from his injuries a short time later at Culberson County Hospital.