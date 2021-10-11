Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 1:24 PM
Published 1:17 PM

EPPD officer hurt in on-duty motorcycle crash in northeast El Paso

MGN

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso police officer was hurt in an on-duty motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

It happened about 12:10 p.m. on Railroad near Morning Glory in northeast El Paso, officials said.

What caused the officer to crash his motorcycle unit wasn't immediately known; the EPPD motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The motorcycle officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation; there was no immediate word on the extent of any injuries.

Police said Railroad and Morning Glory were blocked off as investigators examined the scene.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content