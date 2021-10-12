Collision shuts down all eastbound lanes of Transmountain Road

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- All eastbound lanes of Transmountain Road were closed during the noon hour Tuesday due to a traffic collision.

El Paso police said the crash occurred along Transmountain East at mile-marker 16 and indicated that stretch of road would be closed until further notice.

Authorities didn't indicate an anticipated time of reopening and advised motorists to take an alternate route.

There was no immediate word on the number of vehicles involved in the collision or the extent of any injuries.

