Horizon City man killed when motorcycle crashes into rock wall

Traffic

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said a 32-year-old Horizon City man was killed Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash.

Eric Estevez died when his off-road motorcycle ran into a rock wall in the 1200 block of Zapata in Horizon City. Investigators hadn't determined what caused Estevez to lose control of the dirt bike.

Deputies said Estevez, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the collision scene.

In a statement on the crash, the Sheriff's Office said it "encouraged motorcycle riders to wear a helmet and to never operate off-road motorcycles and ATV’s on roadways."