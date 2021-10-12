Horizon City man killed when motorcycle crashes into rock wall
HORIZON CITY, Texas -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said a 32-year-old Horizon City man was killed Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash.
Eric Estevez died when his off-road motorcycle ran into a rock wall in the 1200 block of Zapata in Horizon City. Investigators hadn't determined what caused Estevez to lose control of the dirt bike.
Deputies said Estevez, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the collision scene.
In a statement on the crash, the Sheriff's Office said it "encouraged motorcycle riders to wear a helmet and to never operate off-road motorcycles and ATV’s on roadways."
R.I.P. May God bless your soul and protect your family.
Holy F! Dude hit that wall hard.
Very sad. My son, who is the CEO of NM Donor Services in Albuquerque, has always called them “donorcycles.” RIP Eric.