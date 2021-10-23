Skip to Content
Motorist seriously hurt in crash that shuts down Gateway West

Police close off the area where an accident happened near Gateway West and Hawkins.
EL PASO, Texas -- A serious traffic crash resulted in the closure of a busy stretch of Gateway Boulevard West early Saturday morning as investigators scoured the east El Paso crash scene.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after midnight at the Hawkins exit ramp from Interstate 10 westbound near the Fountains of Farah.

Police said a crash victim was rushed to a hospital with very serious injuries.

Gateway West was closed from Viscount to Hawkins until further notice for investigators, but authorities said I-10 westbound remained open.

