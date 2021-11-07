2 hurt as El Paso deputy’s unit collides with pickup truck

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and another person were both injured Saturday when their vehicles collided at an intersection.

Authorities said the deputy's patrol unit was struck by a pickup truck that failed to yield while making a turn at Ashford and Emerald Ranch around 12:50 p.m.

The deputy and a passenger in the pickup truck were each taken to local hospitals; officials said each had non-life threatening injuries from the wreck.