today at 12:49 PM
2 hurt as El Paso deputy’s unit collides with pickup truck

An El Paso County Sheriff's Office patrol unit is seen in this file photo.

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and another person were both injured Saturday when their vehicles collided at an intersection.

Authorities said the deputy's patrol unit was struck by a pickup truck that failed to yield while making a turn at Ashford and Emerald Ranch around 12:50 p.m.

The deputy and a passenger in the pickup truck were each taken to local hospitals; officials said each had non-life threatening injuries from the wreck.

Jim Parker

