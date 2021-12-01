3 dead in semi-truck, SUV crash at Lower Valley intersection

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were dead following a traffic crash at an intersection in El Paso's Lower Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Police traffic investigators were summoned to the scene at North Loop Drive and Lee Trevino Drive around 2:30 p.m. to determine what led up to the crash, which happened around 1:45 p.m.

The deadly collision involved a semi-truck and an SUV, according to police.

A police spokesman confirmed three fatalities from the collision and said all of the deceased were in the SUV; the driver of the truck wasn't seriously hurt.

North Loop and Lee Trevino - in all directions - were closed due to the crash.

