80-year-old man killed in Las Cruces car crash; police seek witnesses

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police said Friday they were seeking witnesses to a deadly 2-car crash at a Las Cruces intersection.

An 80-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened at Roadrunner Parkway and Mars Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities didn't release the victim's name.

The crash involved a red, 4-door Dodge Nitro and a green, 4-door Lexus.

Authorities asked any witnesses to the crash to contact Las Cruces police at (575) 528-4145.