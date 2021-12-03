Skip to Content
80-year-old man killed in Las Cruces car crash; police seek witnesses

A Las Cruces police squad car with flashing lights at the scene of an incident.
LCPD
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police said Friday they were seeking witnesses to a deadly 2-car crash at a Las Cruces intersection.

An 80-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened at Roadrunner Parkway and Mars Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities didn't release the victim's name.

The crash involved a red, 4-door Dodge Nitro and a green, 4-door Lexus.

Authorities asked any witnesses to the crash to contact Las Cruces police at (575) 528-4145. 

